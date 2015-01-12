WASHINGTON Jan 12 The White House threatened on Monday to veto Republican-backed legislation under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives that would scale back financial reforms including the Volcker rule.

The Volcker rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law, bans banks from making risky bets with their own money and prohibits certain investments. The Republican legislation would delay for two years a provision that applies to collateralized loan obligations, or securitized bundles of business loans. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)