WASHINGTON Jan 12 The White House threatened on
Monday to veto Republican-backed legislation under consideration
in the U.S. House of Representatives that would scale back
financial reforms including the Volcker rule.
The Volcker rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law,
bans banks from making risky bets with their own money and
prohibits certain investments. The Republican legislation would
delay for two years a provision that applies to collateralized
loan obligations, or securitized bundles of business loans.
