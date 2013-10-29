* Billions for local projects prompts "love feast" in House
* Even Tea Party conservatives find plenty to like
* But no truce seen in partisan war
By Fred Barbash and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 The U.S. House of
Representatives has rediscovered the formula for peace, harmony
and an end to gridlock after a month of partisan warfare: $8
billion worth of harbor dredging, dam and lock construction and
other federal waterway improvements.
The bill got only modest attention in the aftermath of a
government shutdown and the technological woes of President
Obama's health law when it passed last week by a vote of 417-3.
No error there: 224 Republicans and 193 Democrats, at each
others' throats for the past five years, joined together in what
Representative Virginia Foxx called a "love feast."
Pork it was not, members insisted, rejecting the old
pejorative term in favor of "infrastructure" spending, and
garnishing the title with another word, "reform," that's also in
vogue.
Nor, by members' definition, were these earmarks, the pet
projects inserted by individual members that have become taboo
symbols of lavish Washington spending.
Whatever the jargon, the Water Resources Reform and
Development Act was a reminder of the allure of traditional
home-district spending and its healing power in an age of
division.
The bill included projects that would benefit about half of
the state delegations in Congress, by a rough count.
For Georgia, there was an expansion of Savannah Harbor; for
Florida, improvements to the ports of Jacksonville and
Canaveral, not to mention the Everglades Restoration Plan.
Texas and Louisiana won approval for the dredging of the
Sabine-Neches Waterway, 79 miles billed as America's "energy
gateway," and "the artery of southeast Texas."
Authorizations went to North Carolina, California, the
Mississippi Coast, Maryland, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky,
Tennessee and the entire Great Lakes region. (For a factbox of
various projects click: )
In voting for the measure, small-government Tea Party
faction members bucked conservative organizations, like the
Heritage Foundation, that held sway over them during the October
showdown that shutdown the government.
And liberal Democrats bucked environmentalists, who
expressed concerns about provisions designed to speed up the
environmental impact assessments that sometimes slow down water
projects.
What is more, the Senate has already approved similar -
though not identical - legislation and the White House, though
skeptical, is not threatening a veto.
"For all the hand wringing about the inability of
Republicans and Democrats to get along in Washington, there is
definitely one area in which they continue to get along and that
is parochial projects," said Tad DeHaven, a former Capitol Hill
policy adviser and now a budget analyst at the Cato Institute.
BIPARTISAN REDEMPTION
A dominant theme during the debate last week was redemption.
Even those who said they had concerns about the bill said they
would support it because of its bipartisan sponsorship,
"something all too rare in Washington these days," said
Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat of Connecticut. "I am proud to say
that this bill reflects the bipartisan action that my
constituents expect from Congress."
But Americans in search of a do-something Congress should
not get their hopes up.
Water bills are unique: Tea Party or not, a member of
Congress cannot go home and tell the locals that he voted
against a deeper port or a shored-up beach.
Most vote yes, issue a press release and if possible, go
down to the jetty or the dam for a photo op. "The Peoria Lock
and Dam is becoming a popular place for federal legislators to
conduct news conferences," the Pekin Times reported in Illinois
over the weekend after the third visit from a member of Congress
in a few months.
So powerful are the forces behind water bills that when
President George W. Bush vetoed a $23 billion version in 2007 as
"fiscally irresponsible," Congress overrode him, one of only six
veto overrides in 25 years.
Water bills are "not inherently" partisan, said Patrick
Griffin, a former White House aide and now associate director
for the Center for Congressional and Presidential studies at
American University.
"I'm not sure I would be betting a new era of cooperation
simply on that vote," he said.
Plus, authorizing projects is but the first step toward
actually funding them. Actual spending must be approved by
appropriations enacted separately by both houses of Congress.
With the appropriations process broken down and replaced by
temporary crisis-mode funding showdowns, it is possible that
only a fraction of the money promised will ever be spent.
PROJECTS ALREADY BACKLOGGED
The Army Corps of Engineers, for which the money was
authorized, already has a $60 billion construction backlog, as a
skeptical White House pointed out in its response to the bill's
passage. Indeed, the bill passed by the House deauthorized
dozens of projects that had languished for years, enabling House
conservatives to say they were offsetting the cost of the new
projects by sacrificing the old, justification for adding the
word "reform" to the title of the bill.
But the questionable future of the newer projects got lost
in the torrent of press releases that poured forth from members
in the days following Thursday's House vote.
Hailing the Savannah project, designed to deepen the Georgia
harbor for supertanker use, Georgia Representative Tom Graves, a
Republican Tea Party favorite, predicted that in no time, "those
supertankers will arrive at the harbor full of goods, and
Georgia business will make sure they leave full."
The legislation "will allow larger ships to reach our ports
and energy and manufacturing centers," said Texas Representative
Randy Weber of the Sabine-Neches Waterway project, which aims to
deepen the channel from 40 to 48 feet to accommodate larger
ships.
Still, the measure brought back nostalgic glimpses of the
way Congress used to operate, for better or worse, in the days
when they actually appropriated money, much of it "earmarked"
for pet projects of individual members.
Though some members pine openly for a return to earmarks,
arguing that they allowed Congress rather than the president to
decide where money is spent, earmarks stand condemned,
especially by conservatives, as a corrupting contribution to
exploding deficits.
THE UNEARMARK BILL
Representative Daniel Webster of Florida contrasted this
water bill with the one portrayed in the movie, "Mr. Smith Goes
to Washington," about a naive new member who fights against a
dam, and the system.
Unlike the water bill in the movie, said Webster, these were
not "pet projects" but rather taken from a list provided by the
Army Corps of Engineers.
"Gone or the days of inserting earmarks at the last minute,"
he said. And "gone are the days of wasting taxpayer money on
pork barrel spending."
Only one member, Democrat Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, had
the temerity to call the projects earmarks, mostly, he admitted,
because he didn't get one. "I support all of these projects,"
said Cleaver, but I don't have an earmark in it - and I want
one."
Democratic Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one
of the three lawmakers to vote against the bill, also felt left
out. It failed to include reauthorization for a flood-control
project in Roseau, Minnesota, said a spokeswoman.
The bill mobilized the big-time lobbyists, hundreds of them,
according to lobbyist registration data, from power-houses like
Exxon Mobil, the American Petroleum Institute and the
National Corn Growers Association to every county, city and even
villages that stood to gain.
Their show of force gave them a rare victory over the new
breed of small-government ideological lobbying group, like
Americans for Prosperity, which called it a "giant spending
bill" and the Heritage Foundation, which condemned the measure
as "an abyss of spending."
Progressive Democrats came out in force to support the bill
as well, despite the concerns of environmental organizations
about provisions designed to speed up time consuming
environmental reviews required for water projects.
"This is something Congress has done many times in the
past, going back almost 200 years," said Steve Ellis,
vice-president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, which urged a 'no'
vote. "
"It's sort of a reflexive activity in many ways."
It also benefited from the "hangover" of the fight that shut
down the government earlier in October and nearly risked a
default.
"People were so fatigued by that," Ellis said. "If you read
the transcript of the Congressional Record, it was everybody
touting how bipartisan this is.
It was "almost like they were trying to convince themselves
that they can do things on a bipartisan basis and wanting to
make sure that their constituents and other people thought that
Washington could work."
In the aftermath of the government shutdown, said American
University's Griffin, there may be slightly more inclination to
cooperate.
On a water bill, said Griffin, it "is probably not a mortal
sin to vote on the same side as the other party. It's probably
just a venial sin."