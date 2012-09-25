WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. House of
Representatives' ethics panel said on Tuesday it unanimously
decided to dropped a conflict of interest case against
Democratic Representative Maxine Waters saying the evidence
failed to support allegations that she improperly aided a bank
in which her husband was a shareholder.
In a formal statement, the panel said Waters made efforts to
avoid a conflict of interest with OneUnited Bank of Boston,
which received a $12 million federal bailout, when she sought
help for minority own banks during the 2008 financial crisis.
Waters is a high-ranking Democrat on the House Financial
Services Committee and could become chairman if Democrats win
control of the House in November.
The ethics panel signaled its intentions at a public hearing
on Friday. Tuesday's statement said the panel voted 10-0 to drop
the allegations against Waters.
The panel also said it decided to issue a letter of reproval
against Waters' chief of staff and grandson, Mikael Moore. The
panel said it concluded that he took certain actions of behalf
of OneUnited despite instructions by Waters to avoid the
conflict of interest. The move is short of a formal reprimand
under House rules.