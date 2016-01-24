BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 54.5 pct stake in KB Insurance
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent
WASHINGTON Jan 24 The U.S. House of Representatives will not vote on legislation on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the severe winter storm that hit the country's capital city over the weekend, according to Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office
The next vote by the congressional chamber is expected on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Valerie Volcovici)
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.