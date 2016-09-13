WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Democrats on the U.S. House
Financial Services Committee are calling for an investigation
into Wells Fargo's practices of putting customers into
fake accounts, which last week led the federal government to
fine the bank for nearly $200 million.
"Wells Fargo is and has engaged in activities that are
unbecoming of a bank and that's being kind," said Rep. Al Green
of Texas. "Somebody has to be punished for this kind of
behavior. We have asked - the ranking member and I - that this
committee investigate this."
Green, the most senior Democrat on the committee's
investigations subcomittee, was referring to Maxine Waters, the
highest ranking Democrat on the full committee. He spoke at a
hearing to finalize a bill revamping the Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)