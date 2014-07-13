By Richard Weizel
NEW LONDON, Ct., July 12 A top draw for some of
the hundreds of thousands of visitors to New England's weekend
Sailfest was surely the Freedom Schooner Amistad, replica of the
United States' most famous slavery vessel, even as many were
unaware of the suspense behind its eventual appearance at the
annual tall ships gathering.
The original Amistad was the setting for an 1839 mutiny
aboard the Spanish slave ship bound for Cuba with 53 kidnapped
Africans who were held in a small New Haven, Connecticut jail
for a year before President John Quincy Adams convinced the
U.S. Supreme Court to release them.
The story provided fodder for several books and the
acclaimed 1997 Steven Spielberg film, "Amistad."
But over the weekend, doubts about whether the Amistad
replica, built in 2000, would join the three-day sailing event,
which is among the nation's largest with more than 300,000
visitors, stood as a tribute to the original's dramatic past.
An educational group, Amistad America Inc., sailed the ship
around the nation for a decade to tell the original's story, but
the schooner lost its non-profit status for failing to pay taxes
and fell into other financial difficulties, despite annual state
funding of $400,000 as well as $8 million for restoration.
Governor Dannel Malloy had threatened to ax state funding to
the group running Amistad if it failed to appear at the weekend
festival which included some 200 tall ships, calling such an
absence "wholly unacceptable."
In a July 10 letter, Malloy said, "Ensuring that the ship is
able to attend Sailfest should be among the most basic
fulfillment of the organization's agenda."
By showing up, "the Amistad reminds everyone of an important
chapter of our state's history," Malloy said on Saturday.
Free tours of the vessel, which is docked most of the year
at a marina in nearby New Haven, will continue through Sunday.
