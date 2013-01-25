Jan 25 Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said
on Friday that the state could borrow up to $1.8 billion in 2013
to fund infrastructure projects, including school security
upgrades after the deadly December shooting at Sandy Hook
Elementary School.
Boosting security at the state's nearly 1,200 public schools
will be a multiyear project, with "some amount of money spent at
just about every one of those schools," Malloy said.
The state and the schools themselves would likely share the
funding obligation for the upgrades, he said.
"We have too little information other than to know that
there will be districts that will be earnestly interested in
examining their security needs," he said.
His remarks came during a televised meeting of the state's
bond commission, and at a press conference afterward.
Borrowing up to $1.8 billion is "not at all close" to the
state's bonding cap, Malloy said.
The state has allocated between about $900 million and $1.5
billion of bonds every calendar year for at least the past six
years, Benjamin Barnes, secretary of the office of policy and
management, said at the meeting.
The commission approved allocating nearly $580 million for a
host of projects, most of which will be paid through new general
obligation and revenue bonds. Connecticut's fiscal year ends
June 30.
Among other projects approved for bond funding were
roadways, housing and technology, as well as a new $40 million
parking garage and $75 million to replace a railroad bridge as
part of an overual of the Stamford Transportion Center.
The commission also signed off on a $5 million grant to the
town of Montville for upgrades to its sewage treatment facility.
State Senator Andrea Stillman said the town had been waiting
five years for the funds.
And it approved $17 million of loans to manufacturing
companies, including a $5 million loan to APS Technology, which
makes sensors for the oil and gas drilling industry.
A list of the projects can be found at:
The commission also agreed to sell $600 million of general
obligation bonds to pay for previously approved projects.
Malloy is scheduled to present his fiscal 2014 budget in
February. He said he has no plans to raises taxes, but is
considering whether to extend some taxes that are set to expire.