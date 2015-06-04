NEW YORK, June 4 Aetna Inc's state tax
burden will increase 27 percent after Connecticut's lawmakers
passed a budget that extends a corporate tax surcharge, taxes
business on group-wide income, and raises a tax on data
processing, the company said Thursday.
"Elected leaders have failed to address the state's budget
obligation responsibly," Aetna said in a statement. "But it's
Connecticut's businesses and residents that will pay the price."
Aetna said it currently pays $65 million each year in taxes
to the state.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)