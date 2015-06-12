NEW YORK, June 12 Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy proposed on Friday cutting planned business taxes by $223.7 million over the next two years after several large corporations threatened to leave the state.

Malloy's plan involves scrapping a planned increase on a tax on data processing, deferring the introduction of company-wide taxation, and raising a tax credit cap. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)