BRIEF-LSR Group recommends dividend of RUB 78/shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 12 Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy proposed on Friday cutting planned business taxes by $223.7 million over the next two years after several large corporations threatened to leave the state.
Malloy's plan involves scrapping a planned increase on a tax on data processing, deferring the introduction of company-wide taxation, and raising a tax credit cap. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UNDERLINED PROPERTY VALUE OF PROPERTY AT ABOUT SEK 11 MILLION