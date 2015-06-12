(Adds comment from Travelers)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 12 Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy on Friday proposed cutting planned business taxes by
$223.7 million over two years after several large corporations
threatened to leave the state.
Connecticut's state legislature passed a $40 billion
biannual budget last week that hiked taxes by $1.2 billion over
the next two years, prompting a backlash from businesses
including General Electric Co, Travelers Companies Inc
and Aetna Inc.
Aetna and GE, both of which have headquarters in the state,
have said they would consider leaving Connecticut. GE's Chief
Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said he had already assembled a
team to look for alternative locations.
Malloy's plan involves scrapping a proposed increase on a
tax on data processing, deferring the introduction of
company-wide taxation, and raising a tax credit cap.
Malloy, a Democrat, said he will ask the legislature to make
cuts by 1.5 percent across the board.
"Even as we have one of the lowest effective corporate tax
rates in the nation, these steps are being made to protect
Connecticut's long-term interests," Malloy said in a statement.
Connecticut's lawmakers will meet this month in a special
session to implement the budget plan. That would allow them to
pass Malloy's amendments before the start of the fiscal year on
July 1.
"While the Connecticut business climate continues to be very
challenging, this announcement is a step in the right direction.
We will review these changes in more detail and monitor
developments through the special legislative session," a
spokesperson for Aetna said in a statement.
Last week's spending plan extended a temporary 20 percent
surcharge on corporate tax, which makes Connecticut's effective
corporate tax rate 9 percent, compared with a base rate of 7.5
percent, the fifth-highest in the nation, according to the Tax
Foundation.
"The governor and the legislature should do the right thing
for small and large businesses and the citizens of Connecticut
to improve the economic vitality of the state," GE said in a
statement. The company did not comment on the substance of
Malloy's proposals.
Travelers said it was "pleased that the governor has
listened to the concerns expressed by the business community and
has proposed changes to the budget."
"We will closely monitor the legislature's reaction to these
proposed changes," the company said.
Malloy's revised plan also calls for revenue generated
through sales tax on car washes and parking to be eliminated.
Taxes on Internet services would be set at 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)