NEW YORK Jan 23 Connecticut governor Dannel
Malloy ordered a second round of spending cuts in two months on
Friday, slicing $31.5 million more from the state's $20 billion
budget as officials warned of "very tough choices" ahead.
The move was aimed at closing a $31.6 million projected
deficit this fiscal year that Connecticut's chief financial
watchdog projected at the start of January. The state's fiscal
year ends on June 30.
Malloy, a Democrat, requested nearly $55 million in cuts
shortly after winning a closely fought battle for reelection in
November.
"If necessary the Governor will take additional steps, or
propose additional steps to the legislature, to keep this year's
budget in balance," Benjamin Barnes, secretary of Office of
Policy Management said in a statement.
Although one of the wealthiest states, Connecticut's economy
has been slow to recover from the financial crisis.
Connecticut's rainy day fund is depleted and its pension system
is among the worst funded in the United States.
Friday's cuts affected a wide array of agencies and
services. Community technical colleges and the state university
lost $2.6 million and the department of developmental services
had its budget cut by $8.3 million.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Grant McCool)