By Richard Weizel
| MILFORD, Conn.
MILFORD, Conn. May 30 Connecticut joined other
U.S. states that allow illegal immigrants to get a driver's
license, with the state Senate narrowly approving the measure on
Thursday without a single Republican vote.
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy said he would sign the
bill, which passed the Senate by a 19-16 vote, after a highly
divisive debate that lasted overnight.
"This bill is first and foremost about public safety. It's
about knowing who is driving on our roads, and doing everything
we can to make sure those drivers are safe and that they're
operating registered, insured vehicles," Malloy said.
It was previously approved by the House, and no Republicans
in either chamber voted in favor.
The new law, which will make 54,000 undocumented immigrants
eligible for a driving license, takes effect on Jan. 1, 2015.
There are about 120,000 illegal immigrants in Connecticut.
Several other states, including Maryland, Illinois and
Oregon, adopted similar legislation this year. Illegal
immigrants are already licensed to drive in New Mexico,
Washington and Utah.
Among the Republicans denouncing the bill was Senator Toni
Boucher, ranking member of the Senate's Transportation
Committee, who said a recent poll of Connecticut residents
showed overwhelming opposition to the move.
"Convicted felons outside Connecticut can come here and have
a driver's license within 90 days, and that is deeply disturbing
to me," said Boucher, who made an impassioned plea against the
bill on the Senate floor.
The bill's supporters argued it would ensure undocumented
immigrants are given driving tests and the right to obtain car
insurance. The measure could also provide additional state
revenue from registration fees and car taxes, they said.
"This is an important public safety measure that ensures
drivers on the road possess the necessary qualifications and
insurance," said Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney.
"Reliable transportation is a necessity in modern life. The
need to earn a living does not vanish just because a person does
not have the appropriate immigration credentials. Most
undocumented immigrants would like to operate vehicles within
the law."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bernadette Baum)