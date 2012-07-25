BRIEF-Gee Automotive Holdings raises $76.5 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
July 25 The outlook for Connecticut's New Haven has turned negative because of its declining reserves, with a "significant drawdown" expected in fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday.
The city's general obligation bonds now are rated A-minus.
