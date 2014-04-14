NEW YORK, April 14 A waterfront estate in
Connecticut featuring two private islands and a mile (1.6 km) of
shorefront has sold for $120 million, making it the most
expensive residential home sale in U.S. history, real estate
experts said on Monday.
Copper Beech Farm, a 12-bedroom mansion complete with its
own clock tower, greenhouse, solarium and swimming pool along
Long Island Sound in exclusive Greenwich, Connecticut, had
originally been listed at $190 million.
The 50-acre (20 hectare) estate was purchased last week by
The Conservation Institute LLC, according to sale records.
Its $120 million selling price was nearly double the
previous most expensive home sale in the U.S., the 2013 purchase
of an estate in the Hamptons, on Long Island, New York, for
$62.5 million, according to RealtyTrac, a real estate
information company.
The average price of a home sold in the United States in
February, the most recent month on record, was $164,667,
RealtyTrac said.
Copper Beech Farm was built in 1898 and purchased in 1904 by
the Lauder Greenway family. George Lauder was a cousin of steel
tycoon Andrew Carnegie.
According to luxury real estate firm David Ogilvy &
Associates, which listed the property, the estate has 15,000
square feet (1,394 square meters) of living space, an 1,800 foot
(549 meter) driveway, a staff wing, a heated pool, pergola,
tennis court and two islands.
