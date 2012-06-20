* May billings index 45.8, down 2.6 points
* Index in contraction territory for 2nd straight month
* May project inquiries index 54, down 0.4 point
NEW YORK, June 20 An index of architects'
billings that is considered a barometer of U.S. construction
activity fell to its lowest level in more than two years in May
and marked a second straight month of contraction.
The Architecture Billings Index fell 2.6 points to 45.8 in
May, its lowest reading since February 2010, the American
Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday. It was the
sixth straight monthly decline in the index and the second
straight month that it fell below 50, the level that indicates
contracting demand.
The billings index, which measures demand for architects'
services, helps predict construction activity nine to 12 months
ahead.
A separate measure of project inquiries dipped 0.4 point to
54 last month, the lowest in a year and the third consecutive
monthly decline.
"Given the ongoing uncertainly in the economic outlook,
particularly the weak job growth numbers in recent months, this
should be an alarm bell going off for the design and
construction industry," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.
The monthly billings index is widely tracked by industrial
companies and their investors as a hint of future demand for
machinery and components used to erect buildings. Most
diversified manufacturers derive a portion of sales from
nonresidential construction such as office buildings, and retail
and warehouse space.
Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell
International Inc, Tyco International Ltd,
Ingersoll Rand Plc, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp
, Manitowoc Co Inc, Caterpillar Inc,
Deere & Co and Terex Corp.
European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider
Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are
also active in the sector.