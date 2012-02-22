* January ABI 50.9, down 0.1
* Third straight month above 50
* Project inquiries index dips to 61.2
* Encouraging signs, but modest rebound likely-AIA
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Feb 22 A leading indicator of
U.S. construction activity was little changed last month, but
held for the third straight month at a level that points to
recovery, an architects' trade group said on Wednesday.
The Architecture Billings Index was 50.9 in January, down
slightly from a revised 51.0 in December, according to the
American Institute of Architects (AIA). Any measure over 50
marks expansion and forecasts U.S. construction spending nine to
12 months ahead.
An index of project inquiries dipped 0.3 points to 61.2 last
month. That measure is typically higher than the billings index
as clients contact multiple architects for their projects.
"Even though we had a similar upturn in design billings in
late 2010 and early 2011, this recent showing is encouraging
because it is being reflected across most regions of the country
and across the major construction sectors," AIA Chief Economist
Kermit Baker said in a statement.
Some architecture firms continue to struggle and overall
improvements in the design and construction industry are likely
to be modest in coming months, Baker added.
The industry accounts for about 6 percent of U.S. economic
output, according to the AIA. Most diversified industrial
companies derive some revenue from the nonresidential
construction sector, which includes office buildings, retail and
warehouse space, and institutional buildings such as schools and
hospitals.
Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell
International Inc, Tyco International Ltd,
Ingersoll Rand Plc, Eaton Corp, Caterpillar Inc
, Deere & Co and Terex Corp.
European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider
Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are
also significant players in the sector.
Despite evidence of increased investment in new buildings and
more jobs being added to build them, companies selling machines
and components to builders are reluctant to declare a wholesale
comeback of the $800 billion U.S. construction market.