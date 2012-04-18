April 18 A leading indicator of U.S. construction activity dipped last month but remains at a level that signals expansion, an architects' trade group said on Wednesday.

The architecture billings index (ABI) fell to 50.4 in March, from 51.0 in February, according to the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The ABI has been above 50, a level that marks growth, for five straight months. It is considered a predictor of construction trends nine to 12 months ahead.

A separate index of project inquiries fell to 56.6 from readings above 60 in the prior two months.

Prospects for new construction activity are improving but improvement is likely to be gradual, said Kermit Baker, the AIA's chief economist.

"We are starting to hear more about improving conditions in the marketplace, with a greater sense of optimism that there will be greater demand for design services," Baker said.

Most diversified industrial companies derive a portion of their sales from nonresidential construction such as office buildings, and retail and warehouse space, through sales of building components or construction equipment.

Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell International Inc, Tyco International Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp , Manitowoc Co Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co and Terex Corp.

European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are also active in the sector.