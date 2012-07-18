* June billings index up 0.1 point to 45.9
* Project inquiries index up 0.4 points to 54.4
* Third straight month indicating decreased demand
* Weak market conditions persist - AIA
NEW YORK, July 18 An index of architects'
billings that helps forecast U.S. construction activity improved
slightly last month, but remained at a level that indicates
declining demand for design services.
The architecture billings index rose 0.1 of a point to 45.9
in June, the American Institute of Architects said on Wednesday.
The billings index, which measures demand for architects'
services, is a leading indicator of construction activity nine
to 12 months ahead of the work. Any measure below 50 indicates a
decline in billings.
A separate measure of project inquiries rose 0.4 points to
54.4 last month. This measure is usually higher since only some
inquiries turn into contracts for design work.
"The downturn in design activity that began in April and
accelerated in May has continued into June, likely extending the
weak market conditions we've seen in nonresidential building
activity," said AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker.
The monthly billings index is tracked by industrial
companies and their investors as an indicator of future demand
for machinery and components used to erect buildings. Most
diversified manufacturers derive some sales from nonresidential
construction of office buildings, retail and warehouse space.
Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell
International Inc, Tyco International Ltd,
Ingersoll Rand Plc, Cummins Inc, Eaton Corp
, Manitowoc Co Inc, Caterpillar Inc,
Deere & Co and Terex Corp.
European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider
Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are
also active in the sector.