Nov 19 The Architecture Billings Index, an
indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell
slightly in October, the American Institute of Architects (AIA)
said on Wednesday.
The index fell to 53.7 in October from 55.2 in September.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects
the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and
construction spending.
The AIA said it added a new indicator to measure trends in
new design contracts at architecture firms. The score for design
contracts in October was 56.4.
AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said there is some momentum
developing in design activity for nonprofits and municipal
governments. "It will be interesting to see if and how the
results of the mid-term Congressional and gubernatorial
elections impact this developing momentum," he said.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly
index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and
components used to construct buildings.
The new projects inquiry index fell to 62.7 in October from
64.8 in September.
