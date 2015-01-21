Jan 21 The Architecture Billings Index, an
indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, rose in
December, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on
Wednesday.
The index rose to 52.2 in December from 50.9 in November,
making it ten months that the index had risen in 2014.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
"Particularly encouraging is the continued solid upturn in
design activity at institutional firms, since public sector
facilities were the last nonresidential building project type to
recover from the downturn," AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker
said.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects
the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and
construction spending.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly
index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and
components used to construct buildings.
The score for an indicator to measure trends in new design
contracts at architecture firms in December was 49.9, down from
54.9 in November.
The new projects inquiry index slipped to 58.2 in December
from 58.8 in November.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)