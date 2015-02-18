Feb 18 The Architecture Billings Index, an
indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell in
January, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on
Tuesday.
The index fell to 49.9 in January from 52.6 in December.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects
the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and
construction spending.
"This easing in demand for design services is a bit of a
surprise given the overall strength of the market over the past
nine months," AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly
index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and
components used to construct buildings.
The score for an indicator to measure trends in new design
contracts at architecture firms in January was 51.3.
The new projects inquiry index rose to 58.7 in January from
51.3 in December.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)