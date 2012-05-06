By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 6 The Empire State Building has
long been a signature feature of Manhattan's skyline. But owners
of the iconic edifice, planning a $1 billion initial public
offering, hope to convince investors and tenants that it's
what's on the inside that really counts.
The 81-year-old New York tower has undergone a massive,
3-year makeover designed to cut energy use, modernize office
suites, and attract tenants willing to shoulder higher rents.
Building owners and key suppliers on Monday will detail the
energy savings they've achieved so far.
While the new One World Trade Center has claimed the title
of New York's tallest from the Empire State, the 102-floor Art
Deco building towers over many others when it comes to the world
of building retrofits.
The Empire State is the highest-profile project in a growing
collection of renovations that are becoming big business for
industrial conglomerates and electrical service firms.
As America's towers show their age, especially in the Big
Apple, where nearly half of office space was built before 1945,
companies like Honeywell International Inc, Johnson
Controls Inc, Siemens AG and United
Technologies Corp are eyeing a retrofit market predicted
to generate $16 billion in annual revenue by 2020, up from about
$5 billion last year.
Johnson Controls, a building efficiency systems supplier
based in Milwaukee whose contract for the Empire State is worth
about $20 million, estimates six jobs are created for every
million dollars spent. By that measure, the retrofit industry
will provide almost 100,000 jobs, a meaningful number for a U.S.
construction industry in which unemployment remains high after
the housing bust and financial crisis.
To be sure, not everyone can afford the tens of millions of
dollars needed for a sizable retrofit. Financing is scarce and
investments can take years to pay off.
But for those who can pull off the upfront payment, a
renovation can boost rents, lead to longer leases, lower vacancy
rates and attract larger, higher quality tenants.
The U.S. Department of Energy has estimated the return on
investment of the Empire State Building's renovations at 4
percent, but other less famous buildings have returns in the
triple digits.
HIGHER RENTS, LOWER COSTS
Seeds for the Empire State project date back to the 2006
launch of the Clinton Foundation's Climate Initiative. Anthony
Malkin, president of the Malkin Group that controls the Empire
State Building, was at a cocktail party at the just-completed
"green" Hearst Tower when he offered another building he owned
at 35th Street and Broadway as a retrofit test case.
But the Clinton Foundation was keen for something more
iconic and pushed for the Empire State Building.
In 2008, Malkin's team started the project in secret,
initially unsure whether a retrofit could deliver double-digit
energy savings. More than 60 possible fixes were considered
before the team settled on eight with the best payoff. They
weighed factors like carbon dioxide emissions, expected pay-back
and whether the scheme could be marketed to tenants.
In fixing the building, there were two things that could not
change: the landmark's Art Deco exterior and the 86th-floor
observation deck, a cash cow for the business. The deck and the
building's tenants were not disrupted, which forced much of the
work to be done at night.
The retrofit was launched the following year as part of a
more than $550 million capital investment plan. The upgrade
promises a steady pay-back, as building owners expect to shave
$4.4 million a year off energy costs. Johnson Controls expects
the redo to deliver the promised 38 percent energy savings by
next year.
And tenants are already paying more, especially as the
2.85 million-square-foot, 1,454-foot-tall building has replaced
small renters with large organizations such as LF USA, part of
Li & Fung Ltd, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and
French cosmetics company Coty Inc.
"I get a competitive advantage when big tenants come in
here," Malkin said, adding that average office rents in August
2006 were $26.50 per square foot, compared to the high $40s to
high $50s nowadays.
While the building is still leasing below comparable
properties in Midtown, the gap has narrowed such that the Empire
State's average rent is now a third under market, compared with
two-thirds below in 2006, according to data supplied by Studley,
a real estate services firm representing tenants.
WINDOW FACTORY
The way Americans work has changed and this forces offices
to evolve. Many jobs that involved coming in and sitting at a
desk in an enclosed space for eight hours can now be done from
home. There is less need for hat racks, but more for open floor
plans and collaborative spaces for talking face-to-face.
And mobile workers need electrical power, servers and
high-speed networks - which means equipment to cool all the
equipment. A high-tech tenant, or anyone concerned about image,
is willing to pay a premium for space assigned a government
Energy Star rating or the related, third-party LEED rating.
The updated Empire State Building ranks in the top 10 of all
buildings in terms of efficiency and won a Gold LEED rating. It
mixed quick-pay back measures, such as new lighting and new
ventilation systems, with a host of longer-term fixes, such as
replacing or modernizing boilers and chillers.
A retrofit of the basement chiller plant was initially
budgeted at $22 million but ended up costing far less once the
team realized the giant chillers, resembling submersibles, could
be rebuilt rather than replaced.
Engineers took over one floor for a factory to upgrade the
building's 6,500 windows. These were remanufactured with
suspended coated film and gas fill to boost insulation, then
reinstalled. The windows and radiative barriers account for a
hefty chunk of expected energy savings.
On many floors, engineers removed dropped ceilings that had
been installed in various stages over the years, which blocked
out part of the light.
"It felt stuffy," said Johnson Controls project engineer
Paul Rode. He is currently overseeing 10 retrofits, up from the
one or two in a typical year.
Tenants can go online to access information on their energy
use thanks to 25,000 sensors that dot the walls and feed data
into a central management system. Like an eco-friendly big
brother, the system knows when someone is in the room and when
to adjust the temperature.
"PROGENITOR" FOR JOBS
The Empire State Building is hardly alone in the world of
Manhattan retrofits. Google Inc's recent takeover of a
sprawling art deco Port Authority facility in Chelsea is
another. Near Central Park, Sir Norman Foster's celebrated
Hearst Tower rose atop a 1928 Art Deco building, whose insides
were gutted. JP Morgan renovated its 1960s Park Avenue
tower with such amenities as an 11th floor herb garden.
"For the next 50 years, the majority of architects' work
will be on projects that are already built," said Bill Worthen,
who directs sustainability efforts at The American Institute of
Architects.
Johnson Controls estimates the current market for retrofits
of public sector buildings, such as schools and courthouses,
alone is around $5 billion to $6 billion a year.
"The opportunity on the commercial side is probably double
that," said Dave Myers, head of the company's building
efficiency segment, who noted that the Empire State Building's
experience is now discussed on every project.
Nevertheless, hurdles remain to wider adoption of retrofits.
Financing is difficult as few lenders have ventured into loans
for capital-intensive commercial projects. And even if capital
can be raised, building owners are often skeptical about a
pay-back that can take years.
Malkin plans to publish an unfiltered diary of costs and
savings for others to emulate, saying he wants to be a
"progenitor" for jobs created by the energy efficiency movement.
Other buildings may take ideas from the project's
performance contracting, in which a service provider guarantees
certain energy savings, as by Johnson Controls did for the
Empire State. This method has been mainly visible in the
municipal, university, schools and hospitals, or "MUSH", market.
Some owners are put off by a long planning process, or by
the split incentive between building owners, who bear the cost
of investment, and tenants, who benefit from lower operating
costs.
Johnson Controls' engineer Rode is frustrated when he sees
retrofit projects stall for no good reason, but he subscribes to
the notion of a tipping point in the industry.
"If we figure it out here, we can do it anywhere," Rode
said, chuckling at his own riff on Frank Sinatra's "New York,
New York," a song as iconic as the Empire State Building.