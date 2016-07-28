WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. watchdog for
consumer finances unveiled on Thursday a major proposal to
toughen regulation of the multibillion-dollar debt collection
industry, with a focus on keeping agencies from pushing people
to pay debts they do not owe, informing borrowers of their
rights and cutting down on calls to debtors.
"Today we are considering proposals that would drastically
overhaul the debt collection market," said Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray in a statement. "This
is about bringing better accuracy and accountability to a market
that desperately needs it."
The proposal covers third-party collectors and debt-buyers.
First-party collectors and creditors will be addressed in a
separate rulemaking, the CFPB said.
According to a summary, the proposal would make sure
collectors "substantiate the debt before contacting consumers,"
by confirming their identities and the amount owed, as well as
checking for any payments made after a default. Consumers
frequently file complaints at the agency about receiving calls
for debts that do not exist.
In an attempt to "limit excessive contact," the proposal
would cap agencies' calls to debtors to six attempts each week.
It would also create a 30-day waiting period after a person dies
for contacting survivors.
Agencies would have to communicate specific information to
consumers, such as when outstanding debt is too old for a
lawsuit. They would also have to make it easier to both dispute
or pay a debt through tear-off coupons on the bottoms of
collection notices.
A federal law, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act,
already prohibits collectors from using abusive, unfair or
deceptive practices to recoup money.
The industry has been awaiting the overhaul proposal since
2013 and CFPB had penalized a number of large debt collectors in
recent years. The CFPB receives thousands of complaints each
month about debt collection, more than any other area.
Roughly 13 percent of consumers have a debt currently in
third-party collection, with an average amount of $1,300, data
from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows.
In a survey released alongside its proposal, the CFPB found
more than three-quarters of the country's 3,994 debt collection
firms are small, with less than 100 employees. Larger firms pull
in about two-thirds of the industry's $12.18 billion total
revenue.
The agency also found credit card, student loan and
automobile debts in collection typically have balances of $2,000
or more.
The proposal now goes to a panel of small business owners
for review.
