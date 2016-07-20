WASHINGTON, July 20 Two Democratic Senators
mentioned as possible vice presidential picks, Sherrod Brown and
Elizabeth Warren, on Wednesday said a U.S. proposal to crack
down on payday loans does not go far enough.
Last month the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
unveiled a proposal to restrict payday lending. The industry is
accused of preying on desperate consumers with high-cost loans
but is also viewed as a last-ditch source of money. The CFPB
proposal would require lenders to use a "full-payment" test to
determine whether borrowers can afford the loans and would bar
lenders from taking auto titles as collateral.
Brown, of Ohio, and Warren, of Massachusetts - who
frequently push for tighter financial regulation - sent a letter
to the CFPB along with more than two dozen other Democratic
Senators, questioning the analysis of borrowers' ability to
repay the small-dollar, short-term debts under the proposal.
They took issue with allowing lenders to make six loans to a
single borrower as long as they meet set conditions, and with
leaving out "certain problematic long-term loans, which may
include high origination fees," from the analysis.
They also questioned the 30-day period borrowers would have
to wait between taking out the loans.
"We urge the CFPB to ensure that a cooling off period is
long enough that borrowers can manage their expenses and are not
reborrowing to service prior short-term loans," they wrote.
The CFPB will review all comments on the proposal, due Sept.
14, before issuing a final version.
The CFPB has become a political hot potato, with
Republicans, including presumptive 2016 presidential nominee
Donald Trump, questioning its role and vowing to undermine its
authority. They say any attempt to restrict short-term loans of
less than $500 would cut off struggling consumers' access to a
regulated financial lifeline.
Democrats, who largely back the CFPB's proposal, say a rule
is necessary to rein in abusive payday lenders, who can charge
fees as high as 390 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)