By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog is looking into adjusting its rule on the prepaid cards
often found in racks at grocery stores to address industry
concerns and make it safer to use digital versions of the cards.
The agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB),
also said on Thursday it is considering further postponing the
rule's effective date, when companies must fully comply with its
requirements, after delaying it in April for six months.
The CFPB, which is charged with protecting individuals
against fraud, late last year, after two years of drafting work,
issued the rule for an industry projected to reach $112 billion
in 2018. It requires greater disclosures and overdraft limits
for cards sold by companies such as Mastercard Inc and
Greendot.
Recent feedback, though, led the CFPB to consider making
adjustments, said its director, Richard Cordray, in a statement.
In one adjustment, customers would have to register accounts
in order to receive full protections against fraud and errors.
Some companies said they would have trouble giving those
benefits to unregistered accounts.
In the other, protections would be extended to digital
wallets on smartphones that can link to prepaid accounts.
The rule faced criticism in Congress, where Republican
Senator David Perdue of Georgia proposed repealing it earlier
this year. Perdue said his objections stem from his belief the
CFPB has too much power.
Some rule critics also say it is too detailed and costly to
implement.
The CFPB's suggested adjustments came up during the repeal
debate, said Thaddeaus King, a director in the Pew Charitable
Trusts consumer finance project.
"We're hopeful that this is the extent of what the bureau
does," he said, adding consumer advocates would primarily object
to changes allowing new overdraft fees and practices.
Meanwhile, industry is seeking more adjustments.
"We remain hopeful that the CFPB will continue to consider
additional changes in the final rule," said Brian Tate, vice
president of government affairs at the Network Branded Prepaid
Card Association, including limiting the definition of prepaid
account, revising disclosure requirements and extending the
implementation timeline.
Karl Frisch, executive director of Allied Progress, a
liberal group supporting the rule, said the adjustments show the
bureau is willing "to listen to all stakeholders - industry,
consumer groups, and others - in an effort to produce the best
protections possible."
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)