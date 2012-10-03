Oct 4 U.S. consumers made progress on paying down debt in the
second quarter of 2012, but sluggish job growth and the struggling economy could
weigh on Americans' ability to pay back loans in the future, the American
Bankers Association said on Thursday.
The group said a composite ratio made up of delinquencies in eight loan
categories fell during the quarter, and bank card delinquencies dipped to an
11-year low.
But while the ABA's first-quarter report found improvement in nearly every
category tracked, the latest report did not show the same broad gains.
"Consumers are saving more and borrowing less as they work to pay down debt
at a faster rate," said James Chessen, ABA's chief economist.
"Slow job growth and continued uncertainty means many consumers will face
challenges managing their debt going forward," he added.
The ABA report tracks late payments for bank-provided credit cards, auto
loans and other consumer loans. It does not track delinquency rates for
traditional mortgage payments.
The bank association defines a delinquency as a late payment that is 30 days
or more overdue.
The composite ratio fell to 2.24 percent of all accounts during the second
quarter, the ABA said. Bank card delinquencies, which are not part of the
composite, tumbled from 3.08 percent in the first quarter to 2.93 percent, the
lowest rate since 2001.
Delinquencies on auto loans arranged through auto dealers and other third
parties fell from 2.41 percent to 2.23 percent. But delinquencies on auto loans
from banks rose from 0.86 percent to 0.92 percent, the ABA said.
Chessen also said improvement in the housing market has not yet trickled
down enough to reduce home loan delinquencies. Delinquencies in all three
home-related loan categories rose.