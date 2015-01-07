By Nathan Layne
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 7 Plummeting gasoline prices likely
sparked a long-awaited jump in spending during the final stretch
of the U.S. holiday shopping season as consumers took advantage
of billions of dollars in savings at the pump.
As gasoline prices slid to their lowest in nearly six years,
a Reuters poll showed a late December spike in the percentage of
consumers willing to spend more due to lower costs of auto and
heating fuel.
Cheaper fuel also prompted a prominent retail analyst to
notch up his holiday sales forecast. Craig Johnson, head of
consultancy Customer Growth Partners, now estimates sales growth
of 3.9 percent in November and December, up from his initial
estimate of 3.4 percent.
In a first glimpse of how the season shaped up for major
retailers, JC Penney Company Inc reported on Tuesday
comparable store holiday sales growth of 3.7 percent, surprising
investors and driving the struggling department store operator's
stock up 16.6 percent. JC Penney would not comment on what
impact gas prices had on its results.
Taken together, there is growing evidence that the impact of
plunging oil prices on spending, while still muted in November,
started to kick-in late last month, helping retailers finish the
holiday season on a strong note.
"Initially it was like yes I'm saving $10 and then it was
like you know there is actual money I'm saving on gas that is
making a difference," said Christa Hart, senior managing
director at FTI Consulting, which focuses on the retail
industry.
The impact is expected to spread across the whole sector,
including mass merchandisers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp, as well as department stores such as JC
Penney and Macy's Inc.
The S&P retailing index was up 2 percent, outpacing
a 1.1 percent gain in the broader market.
GOING OUT
Analysts say, however, a good portion of the savings was
probably being spent on entertainment and eating out, typically
the first areas consumers turn to when they have a little extra
money but segments not usually included in holiday sales
forecasts. Among the likely beneficiaries are fast-food chain
Wendy's Co and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc,
Customer Growth Partners' Johnson said. Sonic Corp,
which runs a chain of drive-in restaurants, cited cheap fuel in
reporting strong quarterly results on Tuesday, and its stock
surged 9 percent.
The average price of gasoline in the United States fell by
27 percent since October reaching $2.19 a gallon on Wednesday,
its lowest since May 2009, according to the American Automobile
Association (AAA).
Johnson estimates cheaper gas freed up $13 billion in
spending power during the holidays, $8 billion more than in his
October estimate. That finally outweighed the impact of food
inflation, which he continues to estimate to have added $10
billion to consumers' bills.
Johnson's forecast remains a conservative one, reflecting
his concerns over tepid wage growth for most households. The
National Retail Federation is predicting holiday sales to grow
4.1 percent, while some other estimates are above 5 percent.
The fall in gas prices is "not going to take a lackluster
season and turn it into a great season. It turns it to a fair to
middling season," Johnson told Reuters. "Nobody is going to buy
the wife a diamond bracelet on $10 savings at the gas pump."
While the gasoline price has been falling steadily
throughout the holiday shopping season, the percentage of
consumers looking to spend their extra savings jumped in the
last week of December when the average price per gallon fell to
near or below $2 a gallon in several states, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos poll.
On Dec.31, the poll, calculated on a 5-day rolling basis,
showed that 26 percent of respondents were inclined to boost
spending, up from 18 percent on Dec. 25.
"The less I had to spend on filling my tank is more that I
could spend on a gift for my family," said Kay Helms, 48,
a participant in the poll. The IT specialist from Spokane,
Washington, said she used the extra cash to buy an electronic
keyboard for her partner.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing
by Tomasz Janowski)