WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Tuesday said it would allow the Plan B
One-Step contraceptive to be sold without a prescription to
girls as young as 15 years of age.
The announcement partially reverses a December 2011 decision
that prevented the sale of the emergency contraceptive to all
females of reproductive age, which was also overturned by a U.S.
district judge in New York on April 5. The FDA
said its approval was not related to the judge's ruling.
Instead, the agency said it was responding to an amended
marketing application from Teva Women's Health Inc, a unit of
Plan B maker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Teva
originally applied to sell Plan B to all females of reproductive
age, but changed its latest bid to those 15 and older after
2011. The amended application was pending when Judge Edward
Korman handed down his ruling, the FDA said.
The pill known as "Plan B" has long been at the center of
political and religious battles. The FDA initially approved sale
of the drug to all reproductive age females, but was ordered to
bar girls under 17 by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius, who came under fire from women's activists
who accused her of bowing to political pressure from social
conservatives.
"Research has shown that access to emergency contraceptive
products has the potential to further decrease the rate of
unintended pregnancies," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said
in a statement.
"The data reviewed by the agency demonstrated that women 15
years of age and older were able to understand how Plan B
One-Step works, how to use it properly and that it does not
prevent the transmission of a sexually transmitted disease."
The FDA said the product will now be labeled "not for sale
to those under 15 years of age 'proof of age required' not for
sale where age cannot be verified."
Product coding is designed to prompt cashiers to request and
verify the customer's age. Teva has also arranged to have a
security tag placed on all product cartons to prevent theft.
The U.S. Justice Department is considering the
administration's next steps in the New York court case.