WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama
called a law student on Friday after she was branded a "slut" by
right-wing talk show host Rush Limbaugh for her outspoken
support of Obama's new policy on contraception.
Sandra Fluke, a student at Georgetown University in
Washington has been caught in the middle of a contentious
election-year fight between Obama and Republicans over the
policy, which requires health insurance plans to cover
contraception.
Religious-affiliated organizations, the Roman Catholic
Church and social conservatives have protested the policy as an
infringement on religious liberty. An effort by Republicans in
the Senate to overturn it failed this week.
[ID:L2E8E19OC ]
Fluke has spoken out against the Republican effort and
advocated making contraception available to all women, drawing
fire from Limbaugh and some other conservative commentators.
"The president called her to thank her for speaking out ...
and expressed his disappointment that she had been subjected to
these kinds of attacks," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters.
Obama's policy, which requires all employers that provide
health insurance -- except for houses of worship and churches --
to provide coverage for women's contraceptives, has created a
election-year firestorm. Non-employer sponsored health insurance
policies would also have to cover them.
Obama subsequently tweaked the policy so that religiously
affiliated employers like hospitals, universities and charities
would not be required to cover the cost, which would fall
instead on insurers. That did not satisfy the Catholic Church,
whose official policy rejects the use of artificial
contraceptives.
Limbaugh first blasted Fluke on Wednesday. He repeated the
charges on Thursday, saying: "Well, what would you call someone
who wants us to pay for her to have sex? What would you call
that woman? You'd call 'em a slut, a prostitute or whatever,"
Limbaugh said on Thursday.
Obama spoke with Fluke for several minutes from the Oval
Office, Carney said, making clear the president was troubled by
the remarks.
"He thinks they were reprehensible, they were
disappointing," Carney said. "It is disappointing that those
kinds of personal and crude attacks could be leveled against
someone like this young law school student, who was simply
expressing her opinion on a matter of public policy."
Limbaugh's comments also drew criticism from Republican
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, whose spokesman
said they were "inappropriate."
Fluke told lawmakers recently that female students at
Georgetown, the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the
country, suffered financial hardship because contraception was
not covered by their healthcare insurance and in some cases had
stopped taking it because it cost too much money.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Peter Cooney)