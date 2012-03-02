* President thanks Georgetown law student for speaking out

* Top U.S. Republican rejects Limbaugh's comments

* Democrats use controversy to raise money (Adds reaction, details)

By Alister Bull and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama called a law student on Friday to express his support after she was branded a "slut" by controversial right-wing talk-show host Rush Limbaugh for her outspoken support of Obama's new policy on contraception coverage.

Sandra Fluke, a student at Georgetown University in Washington, has been caught in the middle of a contentious election-year fight between Obama and Republicans over the policy, which requires health insurance plans to cover contraception.

Religious-affiliated organizations, the Roman Catholic Church and social conservatives have protested Obama's new policy as an infringement on religious liberty. An effort by Republicans in the Senate to overturn it failed this week.

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, distanced his party from Limbaugh's comments. A spokesman for Boehner called them "inappropriate" in a statement that also criticized Democrats for using the issue to raise funds before the Nov. 6 election.

Fluke has spoken out against the Republican effort to scrap the birth control policy and advocated making contraception available to all women, drawing fire from Limbaugh and some other conservative commentators.

"The president called her to thank her for speaking out ... and expressed his disappointment that she had been subjected to these kinds of attacks," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

"He thinks they were reprehensible, they were disappointing," Carney said. "It is disappointing that those kinds of personal and crude attacks could be leveled against someone like this young law school student, who was simply expressing her opinion on a matter of public policy."

The Obama campaign has made the contraception issue a rallying cry to attract women voters, who helped Obama win the presidency in 2008. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee says it has raised $1.6 million since Fluke testified on Capitol Hill last week.

INCENDIARY DEBATE

Obama's policy originally required all employers that provide health insurance - except for houses of worship and churches - to supply coverage for women's contraceptives. Non-employer sponsored health insurance policies would also have to cover them.

Obama subsequently tweaked the policy so that religiously affiliated employers like hospitals, universities and charities would not be required to cover the cost, which would fall instead on insurers. That did not satisfy Catholic bishops, who reject the use of artificial contraceptives.

The debate has triggered strong emotions and incendiary rhetoric on both sides of the issue, which has pitted advocates of women's reproductive rights against supporters of conservative social policies.

Limbaugh first blasted Fluke on Wednesday: "What does it say about the college co-ed (Sandra) Fluke who goes before a congressional committee and essentially says that she must be paid to have sex. What does that make her? It makes her a slut, right? Makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex."

Limbaugh, an influential conservative commentator known for his take-no-prisoners style and shocking comments, is one of the most listened-to radio talk-show hosts in the country.

"If we are going to pay for your contraceptives, thus pay for you to have sex, we want something for it, and I'll tell you what it is: we want you to post the videos online so we can all watch," he added, repeating the slurs again on Thursday.

Fluke said she was outraged by the comments and called them an effort "to silence all of us speaking about the healthcare that we need," on NBC's "Today" program.

Fluke told lawmakers in a Democratic House hearing on Feb. 23 that female students at Georgetown, the oldest Catholic and Jesuit university in the country, suffered financial hardship because contraception was not covered by their healthcare insurance and in some cases had stopped taking it because it cost too much money.

Georgetown University President John DeGioia said the debate over the contraceptives policy was a legitimate one, but he blasted the comments of Limbaugh and others as "behavior that can only be described as misogynistic, vitriolic, and a misrepresentation of the position of our student." (Editing by Ross Colvin and Peter Cooney)