By Alister Bull and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 2 President Barack Obama
called a law student on Friday to express his support after she
was branded a "slut" by controversial right-wing talk-show host
Rush Limbaugh for her outspoken support of Obama's new policy on
contraception coverage.
Sandra Fluke, a 30-year old student and women's rights
activist at Georgetown University in Washington, has been caught
in the middle of a contentious election-year fight between Obama
and Republicans over the policy, which requires health insurance
plans to cover contraception.
Religious-affiliated organizations, the Roman Catholic
Church and social conservatives have protested Obama's new
policy as an infringement on religious liberty. An effort by
Republicans in the Senate to overturn it failed this week.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, distanced his party from Limbaugh's
comments. A spokesman for Boehner called them "inappropriate" in
a statement that also criticized Democrats for using the issue
to raise funds before the Nov. 6 election.
Fluke has spoken out against the Republican effort to scrap
the birth control policy and advocated making contraception
available to all women, drawing fire from Limbaugh and some
other conservative commentators.
In an interview, Fluke told Reuters she was initially hurt,
then outraged by Limbaugh's remarks, but said she hoped the
incident had raised awareness about the new policy.
She said had received "an avalanche" of supportive emails
from women and men around the United States, including many from
women who said they needed contraception to respond to medical
conditions such as seizures, not just to prevent pregnancy.
The president called "to offer his support and thank me for
helping to make heard the voices of all the women who will
benefit from this regulation," Fluke said. "He just wanted to
clearly express his distaste for the types of comments that have
been made about me. He was very kind."
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama thinks
Limbaugh's comments were reprehensible.
"It is disappointing that those kinds of personal and crude
attacks could be leveled against someone like this young law
school student, who was simply expressing her opinion on a
matter of public policy," Carney said.
The Obama campaign for the November election has made the
contraception issue a rallying cry to attract women voters, who
helped Obama win the presidency in 2008. The Democratic
Congressional Campaign Committee says it has raised $1.6 million
since Fluke testified on Capitol Hill last week.
INCENDIARY DEBATE
Obama's policy originally required all employers that
provide health insurance - except for houses of worship and
churches - to supply coverage for women's contraceptives.
Non-employer sponsored health insurance policies would also have
to cover them.
Obama subsequently tweaked the policy so that religiously
affiliated employers like hospitals, universities and charities
would not be required to cover the cost, which would fall
instead on insurers. That did not satisfy Catholic bishops, who
reject the use of artificial contraceptives.
The debate has triggered incendiary rhetoric on both sides
of the issue, which has pitted advocates of women's reproductive
rights against supporters of conservative social policies.
Limbaugh first blasted Fluke on Wednesday: "What does it say
about the college co-ed Fluke who goes before a congressional
committee and essentially says that she must be paid to have
sex. What does that make her? It makes her a slut, right? Makes
her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex."
Limbaugh, an influential conservative commentator known for
his take-no-prisoners style and shocking comments, is one of the
most listened-to radio talk-show hosts in the country.
"If we are going to pay for your contraceptives, thus pay
for you to have sex, we want something for it, and I'll tell you
what it is: we want you to post the videos online so we can all
watch," he added, repeating the slurs again on Thursday.
Fluke said Limbaugh's comments were meant to silence women
who spoke out about their health care needs, but the attack had
failed.
"It's clear from the voices that we've heard from all over
the country that women and the men who support them are not
going to be silenced on this issue," said Fluke, who plans to
take the bar exam in California and continue her advocacy work
for women after graduating from law school in May.
Fluke told lawmakers in a Democratic House hearing on Feb.
23 that female students at Georgetown, the oldest Catholic and
Jesuit university in the country, suffered financial hardship
because contraception was not covered by their healthcare
insurance and in some cases had stopped taking it because it
cost too much money.
Georgetown University President John DeGioia said the debate
over the contraceptives policy was a legitimate one, but he
blasted the comments of Limbaugh and others as "behavior that
can only be described as misogynistic, vitriolic, and a
misrepresentation of the position of our student."
Fluke said she had not ruled out suing Limbaugh for slander,
but was focused on the policy debate for now.
