(Adds comments from plaintiffs, Washington state Attorney
General)
SEATTLE, July 23 The state of Washington can
require a pharmacy to deliver medicine even if the pharmacy's
owner has a religious objection, a federal appeals court ruled
on Thursday, the latest in a series of judgments on whether
religious believers can opt out of providing services.
The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
San Francisco, came in a case filed by pharmacists who objected
to delivering emergency contraceptives. The 9th Circuit
overturned a lower court that had said the rules were
unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year allowed closely held
corporations to seek exemptions from the Obamacare health law's
contraception requirement.
In Washington, the state permits a religiously objecting
individual pharmacist to deny medicine, as long as another
pharmacist working at the location provides timely delivery. The
rules require a pharmacy to deliver all medicine, even if the
owner objects.
A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel on Thursday
decided that the rules are constitutional because they
rationally further the state's interest in patient safety. Speed
is particularly important considering the time-sensitive nature
of emergency contraception, the court said.
"The time taken to travel to another pharmacy, especially in
rural areas where pharmacies are sparse, may reduce the efficacy
of those drugs," wrote Judge Susan Graber.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, in a statement, called the
decision a "major victory for the people of Washington".
"Decisions regarding medical care - including reproductive
rights - are appropriately between a patient and his or her
medical professionals," Ferguson said.
Kristen Waggoner, senior vice president of Legal Services
for the group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the pharmacists
would appeal the ruling.
"No one should be forced to choose between their religious
convictions and their family businesses and livelihoods,
particularly when the state allows referrals for just about any
other reason," Waggoner said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Eric M. Johnson
in Seattle, Editing by Andrew Hay, Alan Crosby and Ken Wills)