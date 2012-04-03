* Xavier University aims to bolster its Catholic identity
April 3 Xavier University, one of the oldest
Roman Catholic colleges in the United States, will cut off
birth-control coverage for its employees in July, a move that
has divided faculty members and students on the Cincinnati
campus.
The abrupt cancellation of insurance benefits at the Jesuit
university in Ohio comes amid a furious dispute between the
Obama administration and the nation's Catholic bishops over
contraception.
The administration has mandated that nearly all health
insurance plans provide free birth control by this summer, with
limited accommodations for religious institutions that oppose
contraception on moral grounds. Top Catholic bishops have
blasted that mandate as an attack on religious freedom.
President Barack Obama's allies, in turn, have accused the
church of obstructing an important benefit for women.
The controversy prompted Xavier President Michael Graham, a
Jesuit priest, to review the health insurance plan offered to
the university's 935 employees. Graham announced this week in a
letter to the faculty that the plan will cease to cover
contraception on July 1.
Some faculty members who relied on the coverage said they
were surprised and upset at the sudden end to benefits, which
could raise their out-of-pocket costs for contraception by
hundreds of dollars a year.
"It hadn't occurred to me that this would ever be an issue,"
said Tina Davlin-Pater, an associate professor in the department
of sports studies.
Davlin-Pater, an athletic trainer who is not Catholic, said
she viewed the denial of birth control coverage as an indication
that "it's still OK to discriminate against women in today's
world."
Student Facebook pages crackled with similar comments on
Tuesday as word of the decision circulated. Amid the anger, a
few on campus stood up to back the university administration.
'NEVER SHOULD HAVE BEN THERE'
"That coverage never should have been there in the first
place," said Meghan Savercool, a junior majoring in theology.
She called the move a crucial means of "upholding the Jesuit
Catholic identity of the university."
The contraception mandate that sparked the Xavier move is
part of a broad push by the Obama administration to provide free
access for Americans to a variety of preventive services, from
mammograms to childhood vaccinations to birth control.
The Catholic church considers artificial contraception a sin
- and does not view pregnancy as an ill to be prevented - and
the bishops have protested the inclusion of contraception as a
mandatory benefit.
Surveys have shown that an overwhelming majority of Catholic
women of reproductive age have used contraception at some point,
despite the church's teaching.
The birth-control mandate is tied to Obama's broader 2010
healthcare law now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
If the court strikes down the law, the mandate would likely
evaporate. If the law is upheld, nearly all plans would have to
cover contraception by Aug. 1. Religious institutions will have
an extra year to comply, though several have filed suit to try
to block the provision from ever taking effect.
The controversy has jolted some Catholic college presidents
into scrutinizing the health insurance plans offered to their
employees, hunting for potential conflicts with church doctrine.
"Many times, contraception was covered and the organization
didn't even know it," said Michael O'Dea, executive director of
the Christus Medicus Foundation, which promotes Christian
healthcare.
It is not clear whether Xavier officials knew contraception
was covered in their plan. A spokeswoman said the university's
administration would not comment.
Some on campus said they suspected Graham had come under
intense pressure from the diocese, and perhaps from conservative
donors as well, to publicly demonstrate Xavier's fidelity to
Catholic doctrine by cancelling the birth-control coverage.
"How it was handled ... (made it) seem more political, like
they were trying to make a statement, rather than it being in
the interest of their employees," said Jimmy Geiser, a junior
majoring in philosophy.
Though she would not speculate as to why the university
president made his decision, Dorothy Engle, chairwoman of the
biology department, said she and many colleagues found the
timing suspect.
"It seems unusual to change the healthcare plan in the
middle of the year," rather than wait until the open enrollment
period when employees could sign on to a spouse's plan or look
for other coverage, Engle said.
Xavier, which was founded in 1831 and serves 7,000 students,
has a strong academic reputation. Engle, who has been a faculty
member for more than 20 years, said the university has also been
known for its "ecumenical" feel, welcoming students and faculty
of all religions and encouraging lively discussions about faith.
"It's always been very open," she said. "That's why it's a
surprise that health insurance benefits would become an issue."
Some Catholic education experts said they hoped other
colleges would follow Xavier's lead. "This is a very positive
move," said Patrick Reilly, president of the Cardinal Newman
Society, which pushes Catholic colleges to stay true to the
church's teachings.
The contraception debate, Reilly said, "has certainly made
Catholic colleges more aware, both of what their own (insurance)
policies are, and of what the church expects of them."
Several other prominent Catholic universities in the U.S.,
including Georgetown, DePaul and Fordham, offer contraceptive
coverage as part of employee insurance plans. A spokesman for
Fordham said the university was not re-evaluating its coverage.
Spokeswomen for Georgetown and DePaul did not return calls.
