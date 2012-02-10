WASHINGTON Feb 10 The White House announced a compromise on birth control coverage on Friday to respond to religious groups' objections, saying it would shift the costs of providing contraceptives to health insurers when religious employers object to it.

"Under the new policy announced today, women will have free preventive care that includes contraceptive services no matter where she works," the White House said in a statement.

"If a woman works for religious employers with objections to providing contraceptive services as part of its health plan, the religious employer will not be required to provide contraception coverage but her insurance company will be required to offer contraceptive care free of charge," it said.

A senior Obama administration official said the change would ensure women get access to preventive health care while also protecting religious liberty. (Reporting By Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis; editing by Christopher Wilson)