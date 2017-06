TACOMA, Wash. Feb 22 A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a Washington state rule requiring pharmacists to dispense emergency contraceptives against their religious beliefs is a violation of their constitutional rights.

In a decision with national implications for the exercise of conscience and moral choices in the workplace, U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton also reinstated an injunction blocking enforcement of the regulations. (Reporting by Katherine Luck; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Eric Beech)