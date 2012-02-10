* Biden says he's determined to 'work it out'
* Republicans step up attacks on contraceptives
* Rule sparked internal skirmish at White House
(Adds campaign official quote, details)
By John Whitesides and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Vice President Joe Biden
said on Thursday the White House was working to address concerns
raised by the Catholic Church over a new rule on contraceptives,
and he believed an escalating election-year battle over the
issue would be resolved.
The rule, announced on Jan. 20, requires religious-oriented
groups such as charities, hospitals and universities, but not
churches, to provide coverage for birth control as other health
insurance providers must do. The Catholic Church opposes most
methods of birth control.
Top Republicans, including the party's presidential
candidates, have condemned the rule as an assault on religious
liberty. Prominent Democrats and women's health groups have
urged President Barack Obama to hold his ground.
"I'm determined to see that this gets worked out and I
believe we can work it out," Biden, who is Catholic, told
Cincinnati's WLM radio station during a visit to Ohio.
ABC News, citing sources, said the rule had been the focus
of an intense internal skirmish at the White House, with Biden,
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and then-Chief of Staff Bill
Daley warning it would spark heavy political fallout.
But they lost the fight to a group that included Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and senior advisers
Valerie Jarrett and David Plouffe, who argued birth control
saved women's lives, reduced unwanted pregnancies and was a
fundamental women's health issue, ABC said.
The White House says the rule aimed to strike a balance
between Catholic Church doctrine and women's right to health
care. But it created a political firestorm on a hot-button
social issue during an election year dominated until now by
debates over the faltering economy.
"The Obama administration has crossed a dangerous line, and
we will fight this attack on the fundamental right of religious
freedom until the courts overturn it or we've got a president
who will reverse it," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
told a conference of conservatives in Washington.
Senate Republicans tried to offer an amendment to rescind it
on Thursday but were blocked procedurally by Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid, who urged everyone to "calm down."
Some moderate Democrats facing election this year in
battleground states - like Joe Manchin in West Virginia, Robert
Casey in Pennsylvania and Tim Kaine, who is seeking a Senate
seat in Virginia - have opposed the rule.
Manchin and Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida,
introduced a bill to block the rule, although it has little
chance of success in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Most
Democrats have backed Obama.
A group of about a dozen House Democrats held a news
conference to urge him to stand fast on the issue. "My
colleagues and I stand in solidarity with American women who
have waited decades for equity in contraceptive coverage," U.S.
Representative Nita Lowey told reporters.
Polls indicate a majority of Americans and Catholics support
the rule. A Public Religion Research Institute poll taken last
week found 55 percent of Americans want employers to provide
health-care plans that cover contraception and birth control,
including nearly six in 10 Catholics.
'A HEALTH CALCULATION'
"This was not a political calculation, it was a health
calculation," a senior Obama campaign official said.
Twenty-eight states include similar requirements to Obama's
rule in their insurance regulations. Lowey said 335,000 houses
of worship would be exempted.
The National Organization of Women said the rule would
affect birth control access for an estimated 3 million women.
"We're really dismayed that the U.S. Conference of Catholic
Bishops is trying to impose their beliefs about what women
should do with their bodies on their employees," said Cindy
Pearson, executive director of the National Women's Health
Network.
"We think every single person in the U.S. should have access
to health insurance and that it should cover everything, no
matter where you work," she said.
The regulation, part of the 2010 healthcare law, requires
health insurance plans to cover basic preventative care for
women. The Obama administration, acting on recommendations from
experts at the advisory U.S. Institute of Medicine, included
birth control as part of that but exempted houses of worship.
Most employers and health plans have until Aug. 1 to
implement the new rule, but religious affiliated groups have
until next year.
Many Catholic leaders have been outspoken in opposition to
the rule. The Catholic Church rejects most forms of
contraception such as birth control pills, but does condone the
"natural" or "rhythm" method.
Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan, president of the U.S.
Conference of Catholic Bishops, called on Obama to back off from
the rule and said it contradicted assurances Obama gave him
during a White House meeting in November.
Dolan, designated by Pope Benedict for elevation to
cardinal, said he now questions if he can work with Obama to
settle concerns about the rule.
He called on Obama to "simply give a much more dramatically
wide latitude to that religious exemption and protection of
conscience and religious freedom, and you're not going to hear
from us any more," Dolan said on CBS's "This Morning" program.
"We can't have a government bureaucracy invading the privacy
and the independence and autonomy and integrity that our
constitution gives to religion," Dolan said.
The EWTN Global Catholic Network said it filed a lawsuit in
the U.S. District Court in Birmingham, Alabama, seeking to block
government agencies from implementing the rule. The case asks
the court to find the rule unconstitutional, it said.
EWTN Global Catholic Network calls itself the largest
religious media network in the world, with satellite television,
radio, and print news services, and other activities.
