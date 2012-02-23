By Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON Feb 23 Seven U.S. states,
Catholic groups and individuals on Thursday filed the first
major lawsuit challenging the Obama administration's new
contraceptive regulations, arguing that the policy violated the
constitutional rights to religious freedom.
Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina
and Texas joined with Catholic organizations and two Catholics
to fight the new rules issued earlier this month requiring
healthcare coverage for free birth control.
The Obama administration initially proposed that
religious-affiliated groups such as charities, hospitals and
universities - but not churches - provide free contraceptive
coverage to female employees as other healthcare providers must
do.
But after a firestorm of criticism from religious leaders
and with November election looming, President Barack Obama had
to pull back and the regulations were rewritten to provide an
exemption to religious organizations.
The compromise shifts the burden to insurance companies,
ordering them to provide workers at religious-affiliated
institutions with free family planning if they request it,
without involving their employer.
That did little to satisfy many religious groups and
conservatives in key states that will be the battleground in the
2012 presidential election, like Ohio and Michigan where
Republican attorneys general joined other states to sue.
"Any rule, regulation or law that forces faith-based
institutions to provide for services that violate their free
exercise of religion, or that penalizes them for failing to
kneel at the altar of government, is a flat-out violation of the
First Amendment," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said
in a statement.
A Justice Department spokeswoman was not immediately
available for comment.
The 25-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in Nebraska,
argued that the regulations "represent an unprecedented
encroachment on the liberty of religious organization employers"
and that the religious exemption offered is "insufficiently
narrow."
The states, religious groups and individuals also argued
that they could be at immediate injury from the new regulations
despite the one-year delay in enforcement, saying that it could
be withdrawn at anytime.
