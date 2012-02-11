* Group cites 'serious moral concerns'
* Battle may play out next in Congress, courts
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 U.S. Catholic Church
leaders said they will fight President Barack Obama's
controversial birth-control insurance coverage policy despite
his compromise that religious employers would not have to offer
free contraceptives for workers, shifting the responsibility to
insurers.
In an abrupt policy shift aimed at trying to end a growing
election-year firestorm, Obama on Friday announced the
compromise.
But the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said its
concerns were not addressed and cited "serious moral concerns."
In a statement issued Friday evening, the bishops said
Obama's proposal "continues to involve needless government
intrusion in the internal governance of religious institutions,
and to threaten government coercion of religious people and
groups to violate their most deeply held convictions."
"We will therefore continue - with no less vigor, no less
sense of urgency - our efforts to correct this problem through
the other two branches of government," the bishops said in
urging Congress to take action to overturn the rule.
The regulation at the center of the controversy requires
religious-affiliated groups such as charities, hospitals and
universities, but not churches themselves, to provide employees
with coverage for birth control as other health insurance
providers must do.
Catholic Church leaders and Obama's Republican opponents
previously led the fight against the rule requiring coverage for
contraceptives as a violation of religious freedom, making it a
potential big issue in the 2012 presidential race.
Obama's compromise sought to accommodate religious
organizations, such as Catholic hospitals and universities. But
the reaction from the bishops and other Catholic leaders made
clear the battle would continue.
NO "CLEAR PROTECTION"
The bishops said the compromise failed to provide "clear
protection" for many employers who might oppose birth control
personally but not be classified as a religious institution, and
thus ineligible to seek exemption from the federal mandate to
provide free contraception as part of every insurance package.
Under the compromise, religious employers could opt out of
providing coverage, but their workers could then ask their
insurance company for that benefit, and the company would be
required to provide it free of charge.
In reality, the bishops suggested, that meant the employer
would still in effect be subsidizing the benefit, because the
insurance company would likely pay for it out of the pool of
revenues it earned from its contract with the employer.
"This, too, raises serious moral concerns," the bishops
said.
Meanwhile, three religious groups will continue to pursue
their legal challenges to the government's regulation, despite
Obama's announcement, said Hannah Smith, a lawyer at the Beckett
Fund for Religious Liberty, which represents the plaintiffs.
The lawsuits, filed by two religious colleges and a Catholic
television network, said the government violated their
constitutional rights to freedom of speech and religion. Two
were filed last year and the third was filed last week.
The rule, initially announced on Jan. 20, sparked an outcry
not only from Catholic leaders but also from social
conservatives, including Republican presidential hopefuls. It
even drew opposition from several Democratic lawmakers.
Republicans have seized on the issue, seeking to put Obama
on the defensive as signs of economic improvement appear to have
re-energized his re-election bid.
Obama's compromise was aimed at preventing the controversy
from becoming a liability for him with Catholic voters, while at
the same time trying not to anger his liberal base.
"Birth control is basic healthcare and women should have
access to birth control, no matter where they work," said Tait
Sye, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.
"It should not be left up to a boss's personal
beliefs whether his employees should be allowed birth control
coverage," he said.
"SHELL GAME"
Michael O'Dea, the founder and executive director of
Christus Medicus Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group for
religious healthcare providers, said many Catholic institutions
have created their own self-insurance plans to get around state
regulations requiring independent insurers to provide birth
control if they cover other prescription drugs.
The compromise, he said, would require those insurance plans
to cover the contraception - even if the insurers are arms of
the Catholic Church.
"This compromise means nothing. It is nothing more than a
shell game," O'Dea said.
Polls indicate a majority of Americans and Catholics support
requiring contraception coverage.
On Saturday a group supporting expanded access to birth
control released a survey showing that 57 percent of Catholic
women favor the compromise set forth by Obama.
It found that 56 percent of independent Catholic voters
favored the revised contraceptive coverage rule.
Among Hispanic Catholics, who could be pivotal in swing
states such as New Mexico and Nevada, the poll found 59 percent
supported the policy.
The survey, commissioned by the Coalition to Protect Women's
Health Care and conducted on Friday night by Public Policy
Polling, queried 466 Catholic voters. It had a margin of error
of 4.5 percentage points.
(additional reporting by Stephanie Simon in Denver and Terry
Baynes in New York; Editing by Xavier Briand)