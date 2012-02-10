Feb 10 As soon as the news hit, the deluge
began.
Catholics from across the country began calling the White
House within hours of the Obama administration's announcement on
Jan. 20 that religious institutions would be required to offer
free birth control to employees as a health-care benefit.
But these calls weren't protests from conservative bishops
or the rank-and-file in the pews. They were calls from a kitchen
cabinet of informal political advisers that President Barack
Obama had relied on for years -- allies who had worked with him
on various social issues and in some cases, campaigned for him.
They had access, and they intended to use it to drive change
in a policy they said they saw as a clumsy, provocative and an
unnecessary infringement on religious liberty.
Among the many who called: Tim Roemer, a former Democratic
congressman from Indiana; Stephen Schneck, a political scientist
at the Catholic University of America; and Sister Simone
Campbell, who runs a Catholic social-justice lobby in
Washington.
They reached out to friends in the Obama campaign, in the
office of Vice President Joe Biden, in the White House domestic
policy shop and its office of faith-based initiatives, in the
Department of Health and Human Services.
One even wrote a proposed speech for the president, in which
Obama would admit he'd been wrong and offer a compromise.
"A daily dunning," is how Campbell described it.
UNCERTAIN FOOTING
From the start, Obama officials were receptive to calls for
change, Campbell and others said. But they seemed uncertain
about how to proceed, and the talks had little urgency.
People close to the White House said formulating the policy
on contraceptive coverage had been a bruising fight, lasting for
months last fall and into the winter, with deep divisions among
senior staff - including its Catholics - about the wisdom of
requiring Catholic colleges and hospitals to subsidize free
birth control for their employees in the name of improving
women's health care access.
The administration seemed prepared for a furious protest
from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, a formidable
adversary in the earlier debate over healthcare reform, people
with knowledge of the internal debate said.
But officials appeared taken aback by the intensity of the
pleas coming from close Obama allies, several of whom argued to
anyone who would listen that the policy was not only morally
wrong, but out of step with the president's values.
"This decision just seems not in keeping with the person he
is," said Douglas Kmiec, a conservative legal scholar at
Pepperdine University and an Obama supporter.
In their quest for a compromise, Kmiec and other allies of
the president focused at first on what was dubbed the "Hawaii
solution." Hawaii requires all health insurance plans to cover
contraception. But it lets religious employers delete that
benefit from their plans - so long as they agree to refer any
worker seeking contraceptive coverage to a third party that can
provide it at nominal cost.
The HAWAII SOLUTION
The Hawaii model excited several Catholic allies, who
thought it would neatly solve the problem by ensuring that
religious employers didn't have to pay for the birth control
benefits themselves.
But as talk about a Hawaii solution intensified, Catholic
bishops moved to quash it, arguing that referring women to
low-cost contraception would be as immoral as distributing the
drugs and devices first-hand.
"The church must have the freedom to refuse to cooperate in
any way in making these 'services' available," Bishop William
Lori, who heads a committee on religious liberty, wrote on the
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops blog. "If we provide the
means for another to act against the moral law, we ourselves
become morally culpable as well."
That pronouncement came at the crest of a potent protest
wave orchestrated by the bishops. Women's groups, meanwhile, had
begun pushing back hard against suggestions of compromise.
Judy Waxman, a vice president of the National Women's Law
Center, even said she would consider suing if the administration
changed the policy in a way that required women to jump through
any hoops to get their free contraception. "I see potential
litigation in my future," she said before the compromise was
reached.
Working frantically behind the scenes, Obama's loose-knit
Catholic ally network continued to press its case. As noise on
the issue grew, the allies said they began to gain traction with
the White House. "As the momentum built, they
realized, 'Uh oh, we've got trouble,' " said Campbell, the
social-justice advocate.
Yet for days, a solution still seemed elusive. Several
possible options would have required legislative approval, and
given the divisions in Congress and heated election-year
politics, Obama did not want to take that route, those familiar
with the process said.
At the same time, said a senior Obama advisor, the president
made clear he would not back down from his central point - that
women employed by Catholic institutions should have the same
right to free birth control, with no deductible and no co-pay,
as woman employed by any other entity.
"It was hard figuring out the details of how this could work
structurally," said John Gehring, who coordinates Catholic
outreach for the group Faith in Public Life, a policy advocacy
group generally aligned with Democratic policies.
As they struggled to find a solution, the would-be reformers
found considerable support within the White House Office of
Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnership, where several staff
members suggested they were not happy with the president's
original policy. A key point person there: Joshua DuBois, the
office head, who knew many of Obama's outside allies from the
2008 campaign and who reports to close Obama confidant Valerie
Jarrett.
The faith office "was pressing very hard for a reasonable
tweaking of the policy," Gehring said.
Those pushing for compromise also found a friend in Vice
President Joe Biden, a fellow Catholic, who had argued from the
beginning that religious employers should be exempt from the
contraception mandate.
"He understands the Catholic community's views on these
issues and is willing to speak up for them when appropriate,"
said James Salt, executive director of Catholics United, a group
with a history of supporting liberal causes.
But though they were getting high-placed signals that a
compromise could be worked out, no details emerged. As the days
wore on and the political rhetoric grew louder, some Obama
allies got discouraged. "The lines in the sand are being drawn
sharper and deeper, so I'm not optimistic," Schneck, the
political scientist, said earlier this week.
On Friday, Schneck said he realized why he had received so
little concrete information about the working compromise. The
administration had been so divided in its deliberations about
the rule, he said, that "they needed to work this out inside
their own walls first," before floating it to key interest
groups.
"This was an internecine struggle," he said.
A senior U.S. official said that many of the reports about
the internal White House deliberations have been
"overdramatized." Officials declined to comment further on
internal discussions.
Late Thursday evening, administration officials reached out
to Schneck and other involved parties to let them know an
announcement was imminent. "There was a tremendous sense of
relief," Gehring said.
Before unveiling his compromise Friday morning, Obama called
Archbishop Timothy Dolan, president of the U.S. Conference of
Catholic Bishops; Cecile Richards, president of Planned
Parenthood Federation of America; and Sister Carol Keehan,
president of the Catholic Health Association of the United
States.
Richards and Keehan welcomed the announcement. The
Conference of Catholic Bishops has been more cautious, releasing
a statement calling the new approach promising, but declining to
endorse it fully.
The compromise allows religious employers to opt out of
providing birth control coverage to employees. But in making
that concession, Obama promised those employees that they could
get free contraception all the same, courtesy of their health
insurance providers.
Obama's Catholic allies said that approach hit all the right
notes. "Very practical, very respectful, very common sense,"
Roemer said.
Sister Campbell wasn't so restrained: "This," she said, "is
a glorious day."
