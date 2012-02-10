BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 10 A Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday rejected President Barack Obama's revised rule on birth control insurance coverage and religious institutions and said he remains committed to rescind it.
Fred Upton, chairman of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, said Obama had essentially "doubled down" on what Republicans have called an overreaching mandate that violates religious freedom. Upton has tasked by Republican leaders to draft legislation to repeal the rule. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Donna Smith)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.