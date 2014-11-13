CHICAGO Nov 13 Workers at a New Hampshire facility of the trucking unit of logistics company Con-way Inc have voted against union representation, the company said on Thursday.

The vote at the Manchester, New Hampshire, facility of Con-way Freight is a fresh blow to efforts by the Teamsters union to organize this trucking unit and that of FedEx Corp .

"We continue to believe that our company can best meet the needs of our employees by maintaining an open, respectful and direct relationship with them, without the interference of a union," Con-way Freight President Greg Lehmkuhl said in a statement.

Since September, two facilities at Con-way and two at FedEx have voted in favor of unionizing, handing the Teamsters union its first-ever victories at both companies.

Workers at a New Jersey facility of FedEx Freight voted on Wednesday against unionization. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)