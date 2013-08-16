Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
CHICAGO Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded its general obligation rating for Cook County, Illinois, to A1 from Aa3, citing growing pension liabilities.
The credit ratings agency also kept a negative outlook on the lower rating due to "formidable" challenges facing the county in getting pension reform through the Illinois legislature. The downgrade affects $3.7 billion of outstanding debt.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
* Fresh uncertainty towards French elections adds to risk aversion