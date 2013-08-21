NEW YORK Aug 21 Double Stuf Oreos were found to
be a little on the light side in a weight test conducted by high
school seniors in upstate New York, as part of a consumer math
class exercise, their teacher said on Wednesday.
"They found out the Double Stuf was 1.86 times the
original," said Dan Anderson, who teaches the group at
Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York. And those Mega
Stuf cookies? Only 2.68 the original, they found.
The students set out to measure the cookies after Mega Stuf
Oreos were introduced in February. "Was it triple, quadruple,
five times the stuffing?" Anderson said. "We also decided to
measure how much the Double Stuf was."
Some students measured the height of the Double Stuf Oreos
and found it close to double, although the cookies varied so
much it was difficult to tell, Anderson said.
Others tried to measure the volume but that proved too
difficult, he said.
The successful method proved to be measuring the cookies'
weight. Students weighed 10 of each cookie type, then subtracted
the weight of the wafers, he said.
The original Oreos were introduced by the National Biscuit
Company in 1912. They are now made by the Nabisco division of
Mondelz International, which stands by its cookies,
said Mondelz spokeswoman Kimberly Fontes.
"While I'm not familiar with what was done in the classroom
setting, I can confirm for you that our recipe for the Oreo
Double Stuf Cookie has double the Stuf, or creme filling, when
compared with our base, or original Oreo cookie," Fontes said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Toni Reinhold)