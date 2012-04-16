* Case has implications for multibillion-dollar "gray
market"
* Supreme Court deadlocked on issue by 4-4 vote in 2010
* Case involves textbooks from overseas sold by graduate
student
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, April 16 The Supreme Court said on
Monday it would hear a case on whether a U.S. copyright law
doctrine applies to copies made and acquired abroad and then
imported into the United States, an issue the justices failed to
decide in 2010.
The high court said it would decide the reach of what is
known as the first-sale doctrine, a provision of the Copyright
Act that allows the owner of a lawfully made copy to sell or
dispose of it without the copyright owner's permission.
The justices will review a ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York that a foreign-made copy can never
be resold within the United States without the copyright owner's
permission.
The legal issue has implications for the multibillion-dollar
"gray market," in which brand-name goods protected by trademark
or copyright are imported into the United States via third
parties.
The Supreme Court previously agreed to decide the same issue
in a copyright infringement case involving Costco Wholesale Corp
over reselling luxury imported Swiss-made watches
produced by a Swatch Group unit.
But in December 2010, the Supreme Court said it was
deadlocked in that case by a 4-4 vote and did not decide the
legal issue.
The court deadlocked because Justice Elena Kagan did not
take part in the case after being involved in it in her previous
position as U.S. solicitor general. However, she took part in
Supreme Court's new case from New York.
The case involves an appeal by Supap Kirtsaeng, who came to
the United Sates from Thailand in 1997 to attend Cornell
University, where he received his undergraduate degree. He then
was accepted into the University of Southern California's PhD
program in mathematics.
To subsidize his education costs, he asked family and
friends in Thailand to buy copies of textbooks and ship them to
him in the United States. He then sold the books on the online
auctioneer eBay Inc.
Among the books he sold were eight textbooks printed in Asia
by John Wiley & Sons' Asian subsidiary. In 2008, the publisher
sued him for copyright infringement, claiming his gross revenue
from selling Wiley's books totaled $37,000.
A jury found him liable and imposed damages of $75,000 for
each of the books. The appeals court upheld the copyright
infringement judgment and the award of damages.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case
during its upcoming term that begins in October, with a ruling
likely early next year.
The Supreme Court case is Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons,
No. 11-697.