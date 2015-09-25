By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 25 The U.S. federal
government has killed more than 1,000 seabirds on an Oregon
island since May to protect endangered salmon as part of a plan
that environmentalists say is flawed and are seeking to stop
with a lawsuit.
So far, 1,221 adult cormorants have been killed and more
than 5,000 nests destroyed, U.S. officials said on Friday,
adding the killing was expected to continue until mid- to late
October when the seabirds migrate for the winter.
"Government agents are racing about in their boat blowing
birds out of the sky," said Bob Sallinger, conservation director
of the Audubon Society of Portland. "The public has a right to
see how the federal government is squandering millions of
taxpayer dollars killing protected wild birds."
The government workers started culling the birds on May 24
as part of a multi-year plan to kill 11,000 double-crested
cormorants, which U.S. wildlife officials say are putting
endangered salmon at risk by eating juvenile fish.
Some species of salmon and steelhead trout are listed as
threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
"If we don't do (the culling) ... we are in danger of
violating the Endangered Species Act," said Diana Fredlund, a
spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers Portland District.
"We would prefer not to have to kill the birds but this is
based on the science and the research that we've been doing for
years," Fredlund said.
Conservationists, led by Audubon in Portland, disagree. They
argue the federal government is ignoring the real threat to
salmon: management of hydroelectric dams.
They also say the government failed to use non-lethal
methods of cormorant control on East Sand Island in the Columbia
River, and say killing the birds will do little to save salmon.
Audubon and other conservation and animal welfare groups
filed a lawsuit last month seeking to stop the killing and
demanded an investigation into a recently released U.S. Fish and
Wildlife report that showed killing the birds would not save the
threatened fish.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Miel Corbett said the
report is a draft that has not been through an internal review.
