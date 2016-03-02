CHICAGO, March 2 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures <0#C:> were narrowly higher on Wednesday, rebounding on a light bargain-buying bounce from an earlier six-week low, traders said. * Most-active CBOT May corn settled 1/2 cent higher at $3.56-1/4 per bushel, gaining for the first time in seven sessions. Prices were hovering just above their life-of-contract low of $3.54-1/4 reached on Jan. 7. * Front-month March corn futures were underpinned by a lack of deliveries so far against the contract during the cycle that started on Monday. * Corn prices were seen as technically oversold, but potential gains likely were limited by record global grain supplies and expectations U.S. farmers will boost seedings in the planting season already underway in the southern part of the country. LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH VOL CHNG CHNG CORN MAR6 354.5 0.75 0.14 352.5 355.5 2499 CORN MAY6 356.25 0.5 0 355 357.5 136506 CORN JUL6 360.75 0.5 0.07 359.5 362 34034 CORN SEP6 366.25 0.75 0.07 367.25 365 14052 ETHANOL MAR6 1.357 -0.018 -1.32 1.35 1.357 46 ETHANOL APR6 1.378 -0.009 -0.65 1.37 1.382 265 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)