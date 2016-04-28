CHICAGO, April 28 U.S. corn export sales surged
80 percent to the largest levels in four years, U.S. Department
of Agriculture data showed on Thursday, as tight supplies and
dry growing conditions in Brazil prompted importers to buy from
the United States.
Sales of 2.6 million tonnes for the week ended April 21, for
delivery during the existing marketing season and the season
beginning on Sept. 1, included the largest weekly corn sales to
Japan in more than two years and the biggest sales to unknown
destinations since January 2015.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures reversed from
losses to rise more than 2 percent after USDA released the data,
with corn for July delivery up 8 cents at $3.92-3/4 in
late-morning trading.
"Corn sales crushed expectations," CHS Hedging analyst Joe
Lardy said in a note to clients.
U.S. corn export sales increased for the fourth week in a
row as dry conditions in parts of Brazil stressed developing
corn plants. The Brazilian government last week scrapped import
taxes on corn from countries outside the Mercosur trade bloc,
potentially clearing the way for U.S. imports.
Significant sales volumes to unknown destinations, in which
USDA can leave the origin undisclosed until shipment, prompted
speculation that U.S. corn was sold into Brazil, as poultry
producers in the northeast part of the country are battling
record-high feed prices.
Bunge Ltd Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder told
analysts on Thursday that dry weather in Brazil could reduce the
winter corn crop there by 5 million to 10 million tonnes,
resulting in a similar drop to exports.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Karl Plume; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)