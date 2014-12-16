CHICAGO Dec 16 The quality of the record-large
U.S. corn harvest was "good," with high average test weights
beneficial for export prospects for the world's top shipper, the
U.S. Grains Council said in an annual report on Tuesday.
Average weight of a bushel of corn was 57.6 lbs, below the
three-year average of 58.8 lbs but a high enough average to
qualify as No. 1 corn grade, the report said.
The council tested 629 samples of corn in 12 of the
top-producing states including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana,
Minnesota and Nebraska. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has
estimated the corn crop at 14.4 billion bushels, up from the
previous record of 13.9 billion bushels in 2013.
"This year's report shows for the second year in a row that
the United States has an abundant supply of high-quality corn
available to export," said Kurt Shultz, USGC director of global
strategies. "The average values from the report indicate that
the United States will have a crop that will store and handle
well as it moves through the market channels to export."
The crop had slightly lower moisture and protein content and
comparable starch concentration than the 2013 crop, the report
said. Overall higher yields reduced protein while good kernel
filling resulted in comparable starch content.
One-hundred percent of the samples tested below the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration level of 20 parts per billion of
the plant toxin aflatoxin that can sicken animals or humans if
ingested.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Grant McCool)