By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 30 Additional rainfall from late
Thursday into the weekend will further stall corn and soybean
plantings in the U.S. Midwest, threatening to trim acreage and
yield potential for each crop, an agricultural meteorologist
said on Thursday.
"The rain will end in the western Corn Belt on Friday and in
the eastern Corn Belt on Saturday," said Andy Karst,
meteorologist for World Weather Inc. "It certainly won't be
ideal for planting."
Karst said nearly 100 percent of the Midwest would receive
rain with the heaviest rainfall of 1.0 to 3.0 inches or more in
Missouri, eastern Kansas, Iowa and Illinois.
"They will be soaked. There will be a couple days of drier
weather following these showers but the rains will return next
Tuesday and continue all of next week," he said.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday said plantings of
corn and soybeans would remain slow and the greatest concern is
in Iowa, the top corn and soybean producing state in the United
States.
"Flooding issues will also remain possible in southern Iowa,
Illinois and Missouri," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.
U.S. farmers slowed the pace of planting during the past
week due to rainy conditions that delayed the tail end of corn
seeding and pushed soybean planting to its slowest in 17 years,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report on Tuesday.
The slow seeding of both crops this spring has raised
concerns about reduced yields at autumn harvest as key phases of
crop development will likely be delayed until the heat of the
summer. A late planting also increases the possibility of an
early frost inflicting further damage on the crops.
The USDA said that corn planting was 86 percent complete as
of May 26, up 15 percentage points from a week earlier.
The corn progress was down from 99 percent a year ago and
behind the five-year average of 90 percent. But prospects were
much improved from just two weeks ago, when muddy fields led to
the slowest start on record for corn planting.
Farmers had finished 44 percent of soybean planting as of
May 26, compared with 87 percent a year ago and the five-year
average of 61 percent. It was the slowest pace for soybeans
since 1996, when farmers had seeded just 35 percent of their
crop by the end of May.
"The rains fell again across the state last week bringing
planting progress to a halt," the Illinois field office of
USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service said in a
report.
Analysts had been expecting corn planting to be 86 percent
complete and soybean planting to be 42 percent finished,
according to the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.
