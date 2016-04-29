NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Faced with weakness and
volatility in the consumer ABS sector, issuers have been
pre-selling new bonds and guaranteeing investor allocations
before the deals actually come to market.
While the strategy, known as reverse engineering, is common
in the mortgage bond market, it is rare in the consumer ABS
space - and a reaction to that sector's wobbles in recent
months.
Critics say the technique merely creates the illusion of
health in a struggling asset class, but others insist it is
allowing deals to get done that might otherwise not find buyers.
"The underwriters fear the market will flop," one structured
finance investor told IFR.
"So they are locking up buyers before they go to market, so
they can be more certain about success."
TRIPLE A TROUBLE
Issuance of consumer ABS - securitizations of everything
from student loans and credit cards to auto loans and property
debt - was down 30% in the first quarter from last year's tally.
And even Triple A rated consumer ABS, long seen as a boring
but unflappable piece of the credit markets, has seen
exceptional volatility of late.
Three-year prime auto loan ABS, for example, traded below
35bp over swaps from early 2012 until about July of last year,
according to data from Wells Fargo.
But it spiked to around 55bp in October and is now at 40bp.
That's 5bp-10bp more than it had been for years, making it that
much more expensive for issuers to raise new capital.
"Some issuers had a very difficult time getting deals done,"
Ken Purnell, head of ABS portfolio management at Invesco, said
about the beginning of the year before issuers changed strategy.
"Now you are seeing order books already having good levels
by the time a deal is announced."
Bankers pre-placed the subordinated portion of Avant's
US$300m personal loan securitization earlier this month, leaving
only a short tenor Single A minus note to sell in the open
market.
GOOD FOR BOTH
While pre-selling the deals with would-be anchor investors
makes sense for issuers looking to guarantee their deals get
done, it is appealing to many on the buyside as well.
The anchors get more influence over the spreads on new deals
and more or less get final say in how much they are allocated -
something typically dictated by the underwriters.
That is especially important at a time when supply is
falling, as the buyside then has more cash sitting idle.
"If you know you have money to put to work, and you know in
what asset class, you can dictate spreads and allocations," said
the investor who has anchored several recent deals.
And as issuance has slowed, demand is on the rise, leaving
investors fighting for fewer available deals.
A Morgan Stanley investor survey this week found that 42%
planned to increase purchases of securitized products in the
second quarter - up from 37% in the previous three quarters.
"This is a way for your go-to guys to manage
liquidity by saying: You will be allocated X at this level," a
senior ABS banker told IFR.
"It has kind of worked on both sides of the equation."
WON'T LAST FOREVER
With a US rates hike expected this year, and more than a
little uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election,
buyside and sellside alike see benefits in reverse engineering.
"The interim looks pretty smooth," said Purnell at Invesco.
"But I wouldn't want to bet on that being the case at the
end of the year."
Still, most in the market agree that once the current
wrinkles in ABS get smoothed out, the market will return to form
- and investors will lose some of the power they have now.
"It doesn't last long," said the investor.
"As the market gets better, it goes away."
