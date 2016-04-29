NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Faced with weakness and volatility in the consumer ABS sector, issuers have been pre-selling new bonds and guaranteeing investor allocations before the deals actually come to market.

While the strategy, known as reverse engineering, is common in the mortgage bond market, it is rare in the consumer ABS space - and a reaction to that sector's wobbles in recent months.

Critics say the technique merely creates the illusion of health in a struggling asset class, but others insist it is allowing deals to get done that might otherwise not find buyers.

"The underwriters fear the market will flop," one structured finance investor told IFR.

"So they are locking up buyers before they go to market, so they can be more certain about success."

TRIPLE A TROUBLE

Issuance of consumer ABS - securitizations of everything from student loans and credit cards to auto loans and property debt - was down 30% in the first quarter from last year's tally.

And even Triple A rated consumer ABS, long seen as a boring but unflappable piece of the credit markets, has seen exceptional volatility of late.

Three-year prime auto loan ABS, for example, traded below 35bp over swaps from early 2012 until about July of last year, according to data from Wells Fargo.

But it spiked to around 55bp in October and is now at 40bp. That's 5bp-10bp more than it had been for years, making it that much more expensive for issuers to raise new capital.

"Some issuers had a very difficult time getting deals done," Ken Purnell, head of ABS portfolio management at Invesco, said about the beginning of the year before issuers changed strategy.

"Now you are seeing order books already having good levels by the time a deal is announced."

Bankers pre-placed the subordinated portion of Avant's US$300m personal loan securitization earlier this month, leaving only a short tenor Single A minus note to sell in the open market.

GOOD FOR BOTH

While pre-selling the deals with would-be anchor investors makes sense for issuers looking to guarantee their deals get done, it is appealing to many on the buyside as well.

The anchors get more influence over the spreads on new deals and more or less get final say in how much they are allocated - something typically dictated by the underwriters.

That is especially important at a time when supply is falling, as the buyside then has more cash sitting idle.

"If you know you have money to put to work, and you know in what asset class, you can dictate spreads and allocations," said the investor who has anchored several recent deals.

And as issuance has slowed, demand is on the rise, leaving investors fighting for fewer available deals.

A Morgan Stanley investor survey this week found that 42% planned to increase purchases of securitized products in the second quarter - up from 37% in the previous three quarters.

"This is a way for your go-to guys to manage liquidity by saying: You will be allocated X at this level," a senior ABS banker told IFR.

"It has kind of worked on both sides of the equation."

WON'T LAST FOREVER

With a US rates hike expected this year, and more than a little uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election, buyside and sellside alike see benefits in reverse engineering.

"The interim looks pretty smooth," said Purnell at Invesco.

"But I wouldn't want to bet on that being the case at the end of the year."

Still, most in the market agree that once the current wrinkles in ABS get smoothed out, the market will return to form - and investors will lose some of the power they have now.

"It doesn't last long," said the investor.

"As the market gets better, it goes away." (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)